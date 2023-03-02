Business in Asia / Denmark / Singapore / Transportation, maritime

AP Moller Capital sets up office in Singapore

FILE PHOTO: A view of the skyline in Singapore, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo

A.P. Moller Capital, the asset management union of the Danish A.P. Moller Group, has opened an office in Singapore as part of its plans to expand in Southeast Asia. The company aims to invest US$750 million in infrastructure projects in the region.

The new office will be led by Dhruv Narain who will also serve as head of AP Moller Capital Asia’s strategy. Narain joined the firm in August 2022 from Australian financial services group Macquarie.

He will be joined by David Tung, a non-executive director of AP Moller Capital, as company director and senior adviser based in Singapore.

