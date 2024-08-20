Indian naval ship visits Denmark

The Indian navy’s frontline stealth frigate ship Tabar reaches Esbjerg, Denmark for a two-day visit.

The Indian ship arrived in Esbjerg port, Denmark, August 18. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen the bonds between both countries and their navies.

“INS Tabar, the frontline Frigate of the Indian Navy, arrived at the next Nordic country Denmark to a huge welcome by Danish Armed Forces at the Esbjerg port. Professional interactions with the Danish government officials, cultural exchange showcasing Indian culture and hospitality scheduled during the stay. This visit aims to strengthen existing bilateral engagement in maritime domain between the two nations,” Spokesperson Navy posted on X on Sunday.

Denmark and India’s diplomatic ties are based on both common democratic traditions and shared desire for regional, as well as international peace and stability.

