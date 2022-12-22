Vietnam President arrives in Indonesia for official visit

Vietnam’s President, Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia for an official state visit on Wednesday, 21 December 2022.

According to Tuoitre News, he will attend an official welcome ceremony today which is hosted by President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo and will stay until Friday.

During the visit, both leaders will be engaged in several discussions and also witness the signing of cooperation documents between a number of ministries and sectors.

In addition, President Phuc’s schedule includes meeting representatives from Indonesia’s officials, the ASEAN secretary-general and ambassadors, as well as touring the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat and the Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia.

