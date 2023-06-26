Business in Asia / Energy / Norway / Sustainability / Transportation, maritime / Vietnam

Norway-Vietnam Business Forum held in Vietnam

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi facebook page.

The Norway-Vietnam Business Forum was recently held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Attending the forum were the Norwegian Ambassador Hilde Solbakken, Regional Director of Innovation Norway for Asia Ole Henaas, Director of Innovation Norway Vietnam Arne Kjetil Lian,and Norwegian Honorary Consul in HCMC Arild Haugan,

Equinor, VARD, TOMRA, Scale AQ, and the Norwegian business community also joined the event. The companies shared many insightful information and good lessons about their mission, cooperation opportunities, and how to cooperate better with the local partners.

According to the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi, these Norwegian companies have shown their determination to grow better and contribute to the common efforts to build a greener and more sustainable economy in Vietnam.

Over the years, Vietnam has become one of the important destinations for international businesses including Norwegian to invest in the renewable energy, aquaculture and circular economy sectors.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/norwayinhanoi/posts/pfbid02TKpdqLPvzwffb4NHTRYQABDhWKFhHou1VftJc99mShx1mjUFKBjpRmjS3dsE9Gjyl

