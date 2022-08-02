Indonesia grants a 5-day reprieve on PayPal ban

PayPal users in Indonesia have been given only until Friday the 5th of August to withdraw their funds from their PayPal accounts and find other means of storing and transferring money.

After this deadline, the online payment system will be blocked from operating in the country, potentially leaving scores of Scandinavians scrambling to move their funds and find other means of sending and receiving money.

PayPal apparently failed to comply with Indonesia’s recently instituted restrictive content moderation law. But PayPal is not alone – also Yahoo will be banned from operating. Other online giants – Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Amazon – are among the companies that have recently complied with the Indonesian government and are still accessible in the country.

According to U.S. News & World Report, on Saturday, thousands of comments criticizing the government’s blockade of unregistered digital services flooded an Instagram post by the Communication Ministry. Many messages said the government’s move was hurting Indonesia’s online business and freelance workers who use PayPal.