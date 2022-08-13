Denmark / Finland / General news / Iceland / Indonesia / Norway / Sweden

Paypal resumes permanent operations in Indonesia

The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Information has disclosed that digital financial services provider Paypal  has officially  registered as an electronic system operator (PSE) in that country. This allows Paypal to, yet again, permanently operate in Indonesia and provide funds transfer services. Paypal provides services often used by tourists and expats to transfer funds from their home countries to access in Indonesia, or to make international payments.

Paypal, among other online platforms such as Google, Yahoo and Meta’s Facebook, had resisted registering with the Ministry, due to concerns of the recently enforced licensing rule that allows authorities to force registered platforms to turn over data from certain users. Additionally, the rule also includes a content moderation aspect. Platforms are required to remove content that “disturbs public order” or is considered unlawful.

