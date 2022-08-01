Denmark to sign treaty on 3 August in Phnom Penh

Denmark will become a signatory to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting which will take place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on 3 August 2022.

The Phnom Penh Post reports, that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is set to meet with the ASEAN foreign ministers and the bloc’s secretary-general when he announces the formal opening of the 55th AMM and Related Meetings on August 3.

The related meetings include that of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free-zone Commission, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Interface Meeting with ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights Representatives, the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conferences with ASEAN’s Dialogue Partners, the 23rd ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 12th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum.

Phnom Penh Post adds, that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Phnom Penh from August 3-5 to participate in the US-ASEAN Ministerial Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum.

According to a July 29 US press release, at each meeting, Blinken will emphasise the US’ commitment to ASEAN centrality and successful implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

Yang Kim Eng, president of the People’s Centre for Development and Peace, is quoted for saying that ASEAN must find a solution to the Myanmar issue to set an example and establish a pattern for resolving other crises which may occur in the future.

“We should strive to solve the Myanmar issue. That would serve as a model for solving other regional problems in the future,” he said.

Apart from Denmark, Norway will also play an active role the event as one of three ASEAN Dialogue Partners along with Turkey and Switzerland.