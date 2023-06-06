General news / Indonesia

Indonesia island Bali bans all tourist activities on holy mountains

Photo of one of Bali’s sacred mountains from The Bali Sun.

Authorities in Indonesia’s Bali island have banned all tourists’ activities on its twenty-two sacred mountains with immediate effect.

The ban was made following numerous incidents whereby foreign tourists have violated the sacred nature of the island’s holy mountains, according to The Bali Sun newspaper.

In the announcement, Governor Koster has formally announced that,

“This [ban] is in effect forever and local regulations will be issued to regulate everything. [The ban is] not only for foreign tourists but includes domestic tourists and local residents.”

“No one can access the mountains unless for religious ceremonies or disaster management and special activities, which are not for tourist activities,” he said.

