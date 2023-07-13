Indonesian Bali to impose tax on tourists entering its historical place from next year

Indonesia’s officials announced that its island, Bali, will impose a 150,000-rupiah ($10) tax on tourists entering the “Island of Gods” starting next year, giving reasons related to preserving its culture and environment.

“The payment of a fee for foreign tourists applies only one time during their visit to Bali,” Governor I Wayan Koster told local lawmakers.

According to The Bangkok Post, the fee will have to be paid electronically and will apply to foreign tourists entering Bali from abroad or from other parts of Indonesia, the governor said.

Furthermore, he added that the authorities did not worry imposing the tax would decrease the numbers of tourists.

“…we will build better quality infrastructure so traveling to Bali will be more comfortable and safe,” he said.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2610451/bali-to-impose-10-tourist-tax