TAT and Visa sign MoU to boost tourists spending in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Visa have signed a MoU. The objective is to encouraging Visa cardholders from overseas to spend more while traveling in Thailand.

Visa will provide data intelligence on cardholders’ travel preferences to and from Thailand and their spending while in the country through member card usage. This will enable effective data-driven marketing strategies.

The collaboration is hoped to reinforce Thailand’s position as one of the world’s top six shopping destinations. This will be demonstrated during the upcoming Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023. The grand sale is to be held from 15 June to 15 August.

The collaboration is also aimed to further elevate Thailand’s status as the preferred destination for health and wellness tourism.

According to the Visa Global Travel Business and Economy Report, tourists choose Bangkok as their main destination in Asia Pacific. The report shows that shopping is one of the top income-generating areas among the tourists.

TAT expects Thailand to welcome 30 million tourists from overseas in 2023, generating 1.44 trillion Baht in tourism revenue.

Source: tatnews.org