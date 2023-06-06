Cambodia / Community news / Denmark / Finland / Norway / Sweden

Join EuroCham Green Business Forum in Cambodia

Photo by EuroCham Cambodia.

The European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (EuroCham Cambodia) will organize the Green Business Forum on “Pioneering Innovation for a Sustainable Future” on Friday, 9 june 2023 at Oakwood Premier Phnom Penh.

The goal of this forum is to identify and exchange examples of green value chains, responsible business practices, and concrete green financing solutions in the Kingdom.

In addition, the forum will also mark the roll-out of a new bottle return program in Cambodia, as pioneered by local F&B and hospitality businesses, according to EuroCham Cambodia.

Attending fees are:

  • EuroCham members: $50
  • Standard ticket: $70

If you are interested, please register here.

