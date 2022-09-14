General news / Norway / Singapore / Sponsored content

NBAS to announce Innovation Award at SNIC 2022

by Jeannette Hinrup

NBAS – Norwegian Business Association in Singapore has announced that the Singapore Norway Innovation Conference (SNIC) 2022 will feature its first ever Innovation Awards.

SNIC 2022 will be a physical event with networking opportunities and aims at bringing together Singaporean and Norwegian business leaders, decision-makers, government agencies, regulators and commercial solution providers.

The SNIC Innovation Award is given to maritime companies that are able to drive innovations to improve maritime operational efficiency, and inspire the maritime decarbonization push.

For more information and nominations: https://nbas.org.sg/snic-2022/ 

