Culinary masterpeices and NBAS Prize Award at Norwegian Seafood Dinner

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
The Norwegian Seafood Dinner was a grand success, said NBAS. Photo: NBAS

The Norwegian Business Association in Singapore (NBAS) highlighted how the 2022 Norwegian Seafood Dinner was a grand success and said its members, sponsors and guests made it a night to remember.

The evening had included seafood flown in from Norway by Snorre Food, prepared by Norwegian and Singaporean Chefs, and wine from Odfjell.

Andrew Tan was the happy winner of the  NBAS Prize.

The Association thanked its sponsors of Telenor, Seafood From Norway, Odfjell SE and Fisk & Skuld.

