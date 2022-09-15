Business in Asia / Denmark / Hong Kong / Innovation & Technology

Danish Bang & Olufsen opens new store in Hong Kong

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
The Guests of Honour at the grand opening are (from left): Mara Chow, Assistant General Manager, K11 Concepts Limited, Devin Pun, Vice President, K11 Concepts Limited, Jay Fung, Hong Kong Singer-Songwriter, Arnaud De Schuytter, the President of Bang & Olufsen Asia Pacific and Kent Doo, Commercial Director – Greater China, Bang & Olufsen.

Bang & Olufsen, a Danish luxury audio brand founded in 1925 has opened its newest store in K11 MUSEA landmark of Hong Kong on 14 September 2022.

The President of Bang & Olufsen Asia Pacific, Arnaud De Schuytter stated that:

“In this digital age, we are bombarded with noise at every turn and the technology that promises to bring people closer together has instead left us disconnected. In response to this, our new experiential store provides us with a platform to flaunt a reinvigorated Bang & Olufsen to our Hong Kong audience, but it especially lets us present an artisanal experience in our store where sound is meant to be seen, felt and heard.”

BEOSOUND THEATRE by Bang & Olufsen.

At the grand opening, the brand also announced its newest soundbar for redefining home cinematic experience, “Beosound Theater.”

“Beosound Theatre completely redefines cinematic sound in the home. With its powerful sound, advanced technology platform and modular design, we bring the immersion of a multi-speaker setup into one soundbar that slots seamlessly with any screen”, said Kristian Teär CEO of Bang & Olufsen.

The Beosound Theater will officially be available in-store from 3 October 2022.

Related posts:

lukas graham music tourWorld Famous Danish band to play in Asia Danish cellist performing the first time at Hanoi Opera House Ambassador Måwe met with cultural counterparts in HCMC Danish soft rock band Michael Learns To Rock is set to tour the Philippines

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.