Danish Bang & Olufsen opens new store in Hong Kong

Bang & Olufsen, a Danish luxury audio brand founded in 1925 has opened its newest store in K11 MUSEA landmark of Hong Kong on 14 September 2022.

The President of Bang & Olufsen Asia Pacific, Arnaud De Schuytter stated that:

“In this digital age, we are bombarded with noise at every turn and the technology that promises to bring people closer together has instead left us disconnected. In response to this, our new experiential store provides us with a platform to flaunt a reinvigorated Bang & Olufsen to our Hong Kong audience, but it especially lets us present an artisanal experience in our store where sound is meant to be seen, felt and heard.”

At the grand opening, the brand also announced its newest soundbar for redefining home cinematic experience, “Beosound Theater.”

“Beosound Theatre completely redefines cinematic sound in the home. With its powerful sound, advanced technology platform and modular design, we bring the immersion of a multi-speaker setup into one soundbar that slots seamlessly with any screen”, said Kristian Teär CEO of Bang & Olufsen.

The Beosound Theater will officially be available in-store from 3 October 2022.