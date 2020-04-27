Insightful webinar for Norwegian business in Singapore today

Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, are inviting all of members and friends to join a free webinar 23 April 2020 from 09.00 to 10.30 Norwegian time.

H.E. Ambassador Anita Nergaard has been stationed in Singapore for the last 2.5 years. In this exclusive online event, she will give an update on the current situation in Singapore, the measures and solutions by the Singaporean government, and what this means for Norwegian businesses with a strong presence in Southeast Asia.

The webinar starts with a conversation between Ambassador Nergaard and Mr Erik Borgen, Chairman of SNCC. Afterwards, the hosts will answer questions from the attendees.