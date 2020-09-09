Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce welcomes new board members

Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce announced the appointment of three new members of the Board – Trine Radmann, Geir Fuglerud and Bård Bjørløw. The chamber olso welcomes Ambassador Morten Høglund, Norway’s Ambassador to ASEAN, as permanent observer to the Board.

Their statement said:

“At the same time we would like to thank our outgoing board members Christian Chramer, Bjørn Tore Markussen and Torger Reve. Their contribution to the Board has been most valuable, and SNCC wishes them well on their future endeavours.”

For the full story, please read here