Erik Belfrage passed away

Erik Belfrage, Honorary Consul General for the Philippines in Stockholm, has passed away on 18 April 2020.

The staff of the Embassy of Sweden in Manila is deeply saddened by the news, an announcement from the Embassy says. Mr. Belfrage was appointed honorary consul general in 2013, soon after the Philippines closed its embassy in Stockholm. He helped many Filipinos in need in Sweden and promoted trade and investment exchange between the Philippines and Sweden. Mr. Belfrage was a true friend of the Philippines.