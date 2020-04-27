Sweden signs UNPD agreement on Climate Change in Cambodia

Sweden and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) co-signed a new contribution agreement of US$ 3.34 million to support the Cambodia Climate Change Alliance from 2020 to 2022, in on 23 April 2020. This new programme will provide crucial support for charting a growth path that is sustainable, resilient, and benefits the most vulnerable in society.

H.E.Björn Häggmark, Sweden’s Ambassador to Cambodia said at the event,“Climate change is an existential threat and requires speedy, ambitious measures, The CCCA programme allows a wide range of key actors in Cambodia to do more to protect the environment, mitigate the effects of climate change and to strengthen implementation of the Paris Agreement. Sweden supports in this way sustainable development.”

Nick Beresford, UNDP Resident Representative said “As around the world we all face the full onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic we need to make sure our investments help create a cleaner, safer world for all our citizens. With the support and expertise of Sweden, joined by that of the European Union and UNDP, the Cambodia Climate Change Alliance programme offers a way to build back better. We can find opportunities in crisis to further climate proof Government investments and stimulate green and resilient private investments. We take this opportunity to thank the Government of Sweden for their strong and continuing support to the Royal Government to combat the effects of climate change and create a cleaner, healthier and safer future for communities here in Cambodia.”

The Cambodia Climate Change Alliance (CCCA) is a flagship climate change programme in Cambodia, implemented by UNDP and the National Council for Sustainable Development (NCSD). It has partnered with the Royal Government, NGOs, academia and private sector to respond to climate change challenges in Cambodia since 2009, with continuous financial support from Sweden, the European Union (EU) and UNDP. The programme is now entering into its third phase (CCCA-3).

Over these past 10 years, climate change action has become a central component of Cambodia’s development strategy. CCCA supported the integration of adaptation and mitigation targets in the National Strategic Development Plan, in budget policies, and in key sectoral programmes. The CCCA grant programme provided opportunities for dozens of Government institutions, NGOs, universities and private sector partners to test climate change adaptation and mitigation approaches, and leverage financing for successful initiatives.

In this third and new phase, the Swedish support – combined with a contribution of EUR 6 million from the European Union signed in 2019 and US$ 0.5 million form UNDP – will focus on deepening climate action in five key sectors: energy, public works and transport, rural development, environment, and education. The CCCA-3 also includes a grant facility for innovative climate change adaptation and mitigation projects, technical assistance to the NCSD for the overall coordination of the climate change response, and research partnerships to strengthen availability of data and knowledge on climate change in Cambodia.