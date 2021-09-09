Interior work has started on the future premises of the Chancery of the Embassy of Finland in Manila

The completion of the future Chancery of the Embassy of Finland in Manila is moving along nicely according to a recent update from the Embassy of Finland in Manila.

According to the Embassy, a delegation of Embassy staff visited on 7 September the future premises of the Chancery of the Embassy. The Embassy Chancery will be located at the Finance Centre in Bonifacio Global City.

The interior works on site have started and the final outlook of the Chancery will be a beautiful, fresh Finnish design.

“The whole team at the Embassy of Finland in Manila is looking forward to moving into the new location in due time and being able to further improve the service delivery of the Embassy,” the Embassy states.