Vietnamese Legislator’s Finland visit expected to boost Vietnam-Finland bilateral relations 

The Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue will pay an official visit to Finland from September 10-11 at the invitation of Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Anu Vehvilainen, media Vietnam Plus reports.

Vietnam and Finland established diplomatic ties in 1973 and during the visit Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue will pay a courtesy call on Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, meet with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and hold talks with Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Anu Vehvilainen.

The visit is expected to boost the already thriving bilateral ties between the two nations and to promote the Vietnam-Finland traditional friendship and extensive partnership in several areas.

Amongst other things, Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue is expected to discuss areas of strategic cooperation with Finnish leaders and orientations to boost collaboration between the two nations within bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue is also expected to discuss areas including, but not limited to, measures to fully tap investment and trade opportunities from the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and post-pandemic recovery including the supply and transfer of vaccines and vaccine production technology, medicines and medical equipment to Vietnam.

Both nations have over the past 48 years offered mutual support at regional and global forums while two-way trade between the nations has also grown over the years. Regional and global concerns such as sustainable development promotion and climate change will also be discussed during Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Finland while several investment promotions, business-to-business connectivity activities, and meetings with the Vietnamese community in Finland are also scheduled.