Malaysian Danish Business Council Chairman published concern letter over Corona Crisis

Allan Jensen, Chairman of the Malaysian Danish Business Council published a letter to members on 21 May 2020 with concern on Corona Crisis in Malaysia.

In the letter, Allan Jensen explains that MDBC together with other chambers via EUMCCI has appealed to the government to consider the impact of the current Covid-19 restrictions on expatriate families residing in Malaysia with a hope that it may soon lead to some easing so that expatriates and their families may be treated on equal footing with citizens and MM2H pass holders.

Allan Jensen adds, that the chambers will also ask regarding the rules for quarantine if expats could possibly be allowed to quarantine at their residence rather than in a hotel.

The letter also contains a link to a website regarding the situation of people who are members of the Malaysia My Second Home scheme (MM2H) since some members have not been able to re-enter Malaysia during the Movement Control Order.

“We shall keep you posted and we hope to be able to share some good news, but in the meantime please remain positive and above all, stay safe and remember social distancing and the other key guidelines we all need to adhere to these days,” the Chairman writes.