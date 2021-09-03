Internship opportunity at the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok

The Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok is looking for skilled and motivated trainees who want to assist the embassy’s staff in versatile tasks in Thailand in the spring of 2022.

The intern opportunities are available for Danish citizens or persons with a long-term connection to Denmark who are in the process of relevant higher education and have acquired a bachelor’s degree.

Work areas include:

Politics and Public Diplomacy

– Export Promotion and Economic Diplomacy

– Regional export promotion (focus on food and agriculture)

– Communication, Cultural Cooperation and Public Diplomacy

Deadline for application: October 15, 2021.

The Embassy points out that the embassy’s opportunity to take on trainees in the spring of 2022 presupposes that Thailand’s restrictive entry rules have been relaxed.

Read more about the positions and how to apply here.