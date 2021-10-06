Nordic Ambassadors met with the new Human Rights Commission of Thailand

On 28 September 2021, the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand (NHRCT) led by Ms. Pornprapai Ganjanarintr, Chairperson, received ambassadors and representatives from 11 foreign embassies, namely Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, New Zealand, Austria, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, and the European Union Delegation in Thailand and discussed human rights issues of their concern.

Ms. Preeda Kongpaen, Assistant Professor Suchart Setthamalinee, Ms. Sayamol Kaiyoorawong, Ms. Pitikan Sithidej, and Mr. Wasan Paileeklee, Commissioners, along with the staff of the Office of the NHRCT also joined and exchanged views in the meeting.

The discussion covered eight topics from Thailand’s report for the 3rd cycle of the Universal Periodic Review, which will be considered in November 2021. They included civil and political rights, draft law against torture and enforced disappearance, the death penalty, the human rights situation in the southern border provinces, business, and human rights, migrant workers and human trafficking, refugee protection in Thailand, domestic violence, and minority/ethnic group rights.

In the discussion, the NHRCT mentioned its policy guidelines concerning human rights protection, promotion of a culture of respect for human rights, cooperation with domestic and international network organizations, and building up international confidence in its independence and effective role to regain A status.

The NHRCT also assured the delegation of its independent and impartial role without prejudice in performing duties.