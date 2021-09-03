DCCC invites to “Danish Summer Night” 2021 at the Embassy of Denmark in Beijing 

The Danish Chamber of Commerce China invites you to the biggest celebration of the Danish Business community in Beijing in 2021 with the event “Danish Summer Night” 2021 at the Embassy of Denmark in Beijing on 24 September.

More about the event:

Sign up now for the legendary DCCC “Danish Summer Night” dinner party on 24 September at the Embassy of Denmark in Beijing’s beautiful courtyard!

Tickets are limited, so be sure not to miss out on this long-awaited opportunity to meet old and new friends of the Danish business community in China!

2021 has been a strange year, thus far. Fortunately, things are looking better in Beijing, which is why the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China is happy to invite you to our annual summer party, to continue a beloved tradition that spans more than two decades.

Grab your family, friends, and colleagues, and join for a festive evening with a delicious Danish-inspired menu concocted by the talented chefs at Peninsula Hotel.

DCCC would like to extend a warm thanks to Novo Nordisk for their tremendous support in this year’s event.

Find more information and sign up here

The history behind the “Danish Summer Night” event

The number of Danes in Beijing until the early 1990s was very limited. So limited that most people knew each other by their first name. The Danish Embassy became a natural gathering place for the Danish community.

By 1995 the community had grown large and in the meantime, the Danish Embassy in Beijing had expanded at great speed (it is today the largest Diplomatic Representation in the World). Business flourished and the subsequent years from 1995-2010 would see a rapid inflow of Danish investment and company establishments bringing with it Danish employees.

The precursor to DCCC – the Danish Business Association was established in 1996 and to meet high demand, a Trade Section at the Embassy was established in 1997. The first Danish Summer Party was held in the spectacular premises of the Royal Danish Embassy Courtyard in 1998. Musicians from Beijing’s vibrant music scene were invited and Carlsberg on tap was served to thirsty community members.

The event has since become a yearly highlight on the social and business calendar, welcoming new arrivals to the Danish business community and welcoming back Danish company employees to a new busy season. True demonstration to the ongoing crucial partnership between the Embassy, the Danish Chamber of Commerce, and its Membership.