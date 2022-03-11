Internship opportunity at the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok

The Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok is offering a six-month internship for a Norwegian university or college student interested in Asian politics and foreign services at the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok in the autumn of 2022. The candidate should preferably be in the final phase of their studies.

About the internship, the Embassy states:

The purpose of the scheme is to spread knowledge about and interest in the work in the foreign service. It is planned that the trainee will gain a thorough insight into the embassy’s various tasks.

The embassy in Bangkok can offer varied tasks in a pleasant working environment. The tasks may include information work and report writing regarding political and economic issues, joint Nordic co-operation/reporting, simpler case processing, project follow-up of development measures, participation in the consular work and visa field, as well as arranging cultural markings, business relations, and official visits. The trainee will also be assigned ongoing tasks in connection with the embassy’s daily operations, as well as updating the embassy’s social media.

The deadline to apply is 3. April.

Find more information here