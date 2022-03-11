Nordic Maritime 2022: Green Transition to a Sustainable Ocean Economy

This year, Nordic Maritime will focus on promoting the Nordic sustainable shipping and port operations, OceanTech, green maritime innovations, and show how we support businesses, research, and academic cooperation with Singapore and the Southeast Asian region.

It will be held in conjunction and co-located with the annual Singapore Maritime Week organized by the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore.

Nordic Maritime 2022 is supported by Nordic Innovation and jointly organized by Nordic Innovation House – Singapore, Business Sweden, Innovasjon Norge, Business Iceland, Embassy of Finland in Singapore – Suomen suurlähetystö Singaporessa, Embassy of Sweden in Singapore, Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, and the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore.

By 2030, the Nordic region will become “the most sustainable and integrated region in the world” and to make this vision reality, actions for strengthening the sustainability of oceans and ocean industries are called for. The Nordic initiative on Sustainable Ocean Economy aims to strengthen Nordic ocean industries by promoting cross-border collaboration, and by creating new opportunities for growth and innovation in the region.

