Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok temporarily change opening hours

The Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok has due to the ongoing covid-19 situation in Thailand temporarily changed its opening hours for physical attendance at the Embassy.

“In the period from 25 August to 3 September, the Embassy will only be open for physical attendance to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays. The embassy will continue to be available by email and telephone during office hours and the embassy will respond to all inquiries,” the Embassy writes.

Relevant information is as followed:

For general events: [email protected]

Consular assistance: [email protected]

Inquiries about visas to Norway: [email protected]

If you need to talk to someone at the Embassy, ​​you will find telephone numbers and opening hours on the website here