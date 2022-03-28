It’s a rich man’s world

The 2022 MOTOR SHOW at Impact Arena!

You don’t have to be a big fan of cars, to enjoy a visit to a Motorshow. You step into a world full of beauties, and I don’t talk about long leg women, no these beauties have 4 wheels and some of them an immense power. This is a rich man’s world!

To have a salesman open the door for you and letting you take the seat for a few minutes behind the wheel of the new Rolls-Royce Phantom Black Badge, that is magic. The smell of the perfect leather, chosen from the best bulls for an unblemished leather hide, the star-design insignia embossed on the ceiling, also providing you with a random shooting star option in the starfield and the possibility to choose your personal star constellation, what about that?

Not to forget the designed umbrella, that the doorman or your husband/lover prepares for you by just pushing the door button and the electric motor opens the door and the umbrella appears from its heated compartment. When the umbrella is returned back in place, it will automatically dry so you don’t have to worry about getting wet the next time you need it.

If you happen to be invited to Ascot, you are of course, provided with the Rolls-Royce’s Pick-Nick basket and you don’t go without your special designed Rolls-Royce bags either, as you might need to change from the Ascot outfit into a long evening gown for the waiting dinner.

Currently there are four Black Badge Models and any driver paying attention, will look out for the Black Badge Cullinan, one of the most luxury SUV’s that ever has been produced and introduced on the market in 2018.

You are familiar with the expression “Diamonds are a girl’s best friends”, might be true, but why not add the Rolls-Royce? When you feel sad and have to cry, of course it will be nicer to cry in the backseat of a Rolls-Royce than a Toyota.

Unfortunately you have to be rich to become the owner of the Rolls-Royce. The Ghost Black Badge has a starting price of $ US 398,850 and if you wish to add the Black Badge packages, it will cost you some US $ 43,850 extra.

Not far from the Rolls-Royce, you will find the Bentley ,which I call a “Rolls-Royce relative around the corner”. In 1919 W.O. Bentley the founder of Bentley Motors, today a big company with thousands of employees. Bentley cars are designed and built for exceptional people who are used to only the best materials and quality. Bentley drivers help to shape the world around them it says. Bentley launched the “Bentley 100 Manifesto”, which outlines Bentley’s intention to become the most sustainable, luxury automotive branch in the world.

Another very exclusive and beautiful car is the Maserati. We all know, that the Italians are in a special league when it comes to design, wether it is cars, jewellry or fashion. I just learned that Maserati names their cars after the most powerful winds. In 1963 the legendary Mistral was introduced to be followed by Ghibli, Bora and Khamsin. in 2016, Levante joined the illustrious Maserati range. The Levante offers you everything you expect from a Maserati and its SUV proportions are well balanced with graceful lines and muscular forms. With the Levante, the Maserati of SUV’s a new journey has begun.

If you arrive somewhere in a Maserati, you could be sure that you make an unforgettable entrance.

Of course, at the Motorshow you don’t only find the ultra luxury cars. There are a car for everyone’s wallet.

What about a car with a tent on its roof? Very practical when you are on a roadtrip and no hotel is to be find around the corner, or why not spending money on a car that inside looks like a Nordic cottage?

There is also the Mini car, that you probably can park where the motorbikes park. A very convenient vehicle when you want to go into town shopping alone.

You might like to look back at the times of Woodstock? Follow your dream and go wild on a Harley Davidsson motorbike. Let your hair blow in the wind and enjoy the feeling of pure freedom.

We don’t have to excuse ourselves for admitting that driving is exciting and fun. The day will soon come when we don’t need to put our hands on the wheel, with the advent of driverless cars, but to be honest, is that really what we want?

If you ask me, I would miss mastering my car.