There is so much Vietnam has a lot to offer for expats. With a rich culture and a low cost of living, it’s no wonder that so many travelers are flocking there to stay.

If you’re one of them, you’re probably wondering what 3 steps to take before moving to Vietnam. Here we’ll line them up for you, so you can start planning your trip to this magical country.

1. Choose where to live

So which city in Vietnam is better for you? To find out, we compiled an atomic list of the most sought-after places to live in Vietnam for expats:

Ho Chi Minh City

The Big City

Ho Chi Minh City is the largest city in Vietnam and the country’s economic center (which is quickly becoming an economic power house). The city is very international, with a large expat community.

The city is perfect for those who enjoy big urban cities with a busy nightlife scene. It never sleeps, with shops open 24 hours. In addition, the city feels very organized, making it easy to get around. It has 12 districts, each with awesome residential areas, plenty of dining and drinking options, parks and recreational activities, and other necessary things expats look for.

Hanoi

The cultural hub

If you’re looking for a more cultural experience in Vietnam, Hanoi is the place to go.

Hanoi is the capital of Vietnam, and it’s also where you’ll find many of the country’s museums and historical landmarks. Unlike Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi has a cooler climate and is a much more historical city.

The national government is located in Hanoi, at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, Vietnam’s number one tourist attraction. That means that no matter where you are or what time it is, there will be plenty of people milling about. The city itself isn’t as commercialized as Ho Chi Minh City, but it does have plenty of shopping and dining options.

Da Nang

The city with everything

Da Nang, Vietnam, is the third-largest city in the country and the perfect place for digital nomads to kick back, relax, and get to work.

It’s voted as one of the most livable cities in Vietnam. The best part is that this city has all three things people look for: mountains, beaches, and urbanization. You’ll never be bored; there are plenty of things to do, see, and travel around. The gorgeous Ancient Town of Hoi An is nearby!

2. Find a community

Another important step to take when moving to Vietnam is finding a community. This is crucial. There are a lot of differences between Vietnam and the Scandinavian countries, and it will be necessary to understand quickly how some essential things work. There’s only so much that you can find online. To really know the inner workings of the government bureaucracy or where you find your favorite fruit, you’ll need to ask around to those who’ve been living there long before you.

A great place to start is here at Scandasia. We have a section of our site dedicated to living in Asia as a citizen of a Scandinavian country, and we also have an exclusive tab where you can find local contacts organized by country. This is a great tool for those looking to learn how to move around.

3. Get your passport renewed

But before you can travel to Vietnam, there’s a very important thing you need to take care of, which is getting your passport renewed. But this can be an inconvenience. Visiting the embassy and waiting in line, sometimes for hours, is not something anybody wants to do. Luckily, some services allow you to renew your passport from the comfort of your own home, like the one offered by our partner iVisa.com. If you want to take advantage of this service, you need to fill out their application form. Once done, they will send you a **Passport Renewal Kit** and all you need to do is follow their step-by-step instructions to renew your passport via local mail. You have nothing to worry about, as **iVisa.com** will not handle your personal documents in any way. They will only provide you with expert advice throughout the process.

And there you have it! Once you complete these 3 steps to take before moving to Vietnam, you’ll be all set!. Take advantage of that beautiful country to create the life of your dreams.