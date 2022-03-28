Lessons from Nordic countries on ESG – A Business model for sustainable development 

The 4th Nordic Day event series in Vietnam themed “ESG – Business model for sustainable development” took place on the afternoon of March 23 at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (Hanoi) and March 24 at the Fulbright University Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City).

In a joint statement, the Ambassadors of four Nordic countries to Vietnam (Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden) claimed, “In the context of globalization and increasing threats to our health and the environment, foreign direct investment capital, investment funds, and buyers prefer companies or products from the countries with a sustainable orientation.”

At the workshop, speakers from the Nordic countries, including public and private sectors, and researchers, discussed with representatives of ministries, government agencies, and the business community of Vietnam on specific approaches and experiences in applying ESG.

ESG has the potential to provide answers to common challenges for both the public and private sectors, helping Vietnam reach its net zero emissions target by 2050, enhancing the attractiveness of the economy, and boosting economic attractiveness and sustainable development.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam