Join DCCC for art and hygge

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China introduces their “Hygge” series with a Paint like a Pro: Masterclass in Traditional Chinese Painting on 21 July.

More about the Hygge series:

The Danes are known to be among the happiest nations in the world and masters of hygge. We would like to offer you a series of events that are related to both Danish and Chinese culture, and some “hyggelig” time with friends and families.

Have you ever wondered how traditional Chinese paintings are made and are you missing some artwork on your walls at home? Well, the DCCC’s got you covered! Join us on the 21st of July for a summer evening with art, hygge, and wine!

This event will be a guided step-by-step tutorial by a traditional Chinese painting master. It’s suitable for all levels, so even if you’ve never held a paintbrush before, this is your chance to try it out! We will provide all the materials for you to create the perfect artwork to take home and what could be better than doing that with a glass of wine in hand?

Find more information and sign up here

Art & Hygge is the first event in the “Hygge” Series. In the future, DCCC is planning on organizing more hygge events, such as Danish Baking & Hygge and Danish Cooking & Hygge.