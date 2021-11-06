October update on the Royal Danish Consulate in China from DCCC

In this month’s update on the Royal Danish Consulate in China from the Danish Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber shares that Consul General Jakob Linulf was in October invited to deliver speeches at Worldskills Shanghai 2022, Danfoss Global R&D Centre and Green Campus, Jiaxing Investment Conference and Nordic Centre’s 25 anniversary at Fudan University.

Moreover, on 16 October the Consulate General co-hosted a special Nordic film screening and panel discussion together with the Nordic Consulates General about diversity and LGBTQ topics.

Regarding Trade Council China, Shanghai’s activities the Chamber shares that the Health team hosted a new product launch for the Danish dental company 3Shape and Consul General Jakob Linulf participated in the opening ceremony of the Danish company Liqtech in Suzhou.

The Danish Design company AYTM also opened their first store in Hangzhou, where Consul General Jakob Linulf participated in the opening ceremony and in addition, Consul General Jakob Linulf also visited Ningbo to meet with the 45 Danish companies.

Innovation Centre Denmark, Shanghai also had a busy month starting with participating in the Cross-sector Conference on One Health in Mitigating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) that explored how to set priorities and develop evidence-based solutions to AMR in human health, livestock, and sustainable food production.

ICDK Shanghai also attended the first Nordic Career Fair in China hosted by DCCC – Danish Chamber of Commerce in China, Swedish Chamber of Commerce in China, Norwegian Business Association China, and Finnish Business Council Beijing to advocate the need for continuous collaboration on innovative solutions and to highlight that trust, respect, and mental well-being are core components in creativity and innovation.

Moreover, ICDK Shanghai participated in the World Internet of Things Exposition 2021 Intelligent Environmental Protection Forum’ in Yixing. Together with CLEAN and Yixing Industrial Park for Environmental Science and Technology, ICDK Shanghai co-hosted Sino-Nordic Carbon Neutrality Start-up Pitching Events.

And lastly, ICDK Shanghai hosted the first ICDK Innovation Lounge. This initiative is an experiment to remain the connection to our partners in Denmark as the restrictions prevent us from traveling to Denmark.

Regarding Invest in Denmark, Shanghai, the Chamber shares that IDK Shanghai attended the Sino-Europe Offshore Wind Seminar that was co-hosted by the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands that are frontrunners of the world in wind power. Director, Jeppe Solmer, delivered a presentation about Denmark’s wind industry and P-2-X actions. It is the first time that these European countries were united in this forum to discuss the future of wind power.

IDK Shanghai, State of Green, and other sustainable organizations hosted a joint event in a live recording of a TV program about green transition and P-2-X projects. The shootings take place in Denmark. The documentary is scheduled to be broadcast in mid-December.

IDK Shanghai also participated in the China Offshore Wind Intelligent O&M Forum hosted by the China Offshore Wind website. Senior Investment Manager, Jason Hu, presented an insightful speech about the offshore wind value chain, the development plan as well as investment opportunities in Denmark.

Stay updated on the Danish Chamber of Commerce China here