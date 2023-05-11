Community news / Sweden / Thailand

Join SweCham Business Connect in Bangkok to learn more about efficient workplace

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) Facebook Page.

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) will host “SweCham Business Connect with Camfil” on Thursday, 25 May 2023 from 6.30 PM to 9 PM at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites in Bangkok, Thailand.

The speaker at the event will be the Managing Director of Camfil, Mr. Kongkiat Teekamongkol. He will share the importance of the CAO initiative for a better workplace.

If the topic of a healthier and more efficient workplace environment sounds interesting to you, please register here for joining.

Registration Fee:

  • SweCham Members: 300 THB
  • Non-Members: 600 THB

These prices include cocktail food and free-flow soft drinks, wine, and beer.

For more information on the event agenda, please visit here.

Related posts:

Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce moved to their new office Upcoming multi-chamber networking event in Bangkok Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce to hold Easter and Great Prayer Day Lunch EuroCham Vietnam and Bain & Company organize event to discuss future of digital economy

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *