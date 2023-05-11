Join SweCham Business Connect in Bangkok to learn more about efficient workplace

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) will host “SweCham Business Connect with Camfil” on Thursday, 25 May 2023 from 6.30 PM to 9 PM at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites in Bangkok, Thailand.

The speaker at the event will be the Managing Director of Camfil, Mr. Kongkiat Teekamongkol. He will share the importance of the CAO initiative for a better workplace.

If the topic of a healthier and more efficient workplace environment sounds interesting to you, please register here for joining.

Registration Fee:

SweCham Members: 300 THB

Non-Members: 600 THB

These prices include cocktail food and free-flow soft drinks, wine, and beer.

For more information on the event agenda, please visit here.