Learn more about EuroCham Thailand’s core focus and benefits  

Mr. Jan Eriksson is the President of the European Association for Business and Commerce (EABC) and he is also the Vice-President of the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce. In a recent article, SweCham talks to Mr. Jan Eriksson about the EABC and its work.

The European Association for Business and Commerce (EABC), referred to as EuroCham Thailand, established in 2011, aims to be the unified voice of the European business community in Thailand.

EABC’s objectives are to champion European business in Thailand, advocate for members’ interests, and promote Thailand as an attractive partner for European foreign investment and trade.

EABC is the collection point for European business issues for a proposed EU-Thailand FTA. EABC acts as the European chamber of commerce in Thailand, covering all EEA (European Economic Area) states, not just EU states, and the UK.

