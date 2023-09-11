Do not miss “Business Speed Matching & Welcome Back Networking Cocktail” event

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC), the Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), Swiss-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), and Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (SweCham) cordially invite you to join the event, “Business Speed Matching & Welcome Back Networking Cocktail” which will be held on Tuesday, 26 September 2023 at Shangri-La Bangkok.

The event will be divided into two segments including Business Speed Matching and the Welcome Back Networking Cocktail.

The first segment will start at 4 PM to 6 PM and the cocktail segment will start from 6 PM to 10 PM.

If you are interested to join, please visit this website to find out more about the ticket fees of the event.

Source: https://www.norcham.com/events/business-speed-matching-welcome-back-networking-cocktail/