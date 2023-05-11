Finnish prime minister divorces husband

The Finnish prime minister, Sanna Marin, has filed for divorce with her husband, Markus Raikkonen, after three years of marriage, according to Reuters.

Both announced the news on their Instagram accounts on Wednesday, 10 May 2023.

“We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends,” they said in separate Instagram stories.

Marin and Markus share a 5-year-old daughter. They married in August 2020.

Last month, Marin and her Social Democratic Party lost the country’s election for parliament.

She was considered the world’s youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019. For many people, she is one of the millennial role models for new generations, especially young women.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/finland-prime-minister-divorces-husband-2023-05-10/