FinnCham and Swecham win ‘Chamber of the year’-awards

Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong won the International Chamber of the Year Award category at the 4th annual APAC Chamber of Commerce Awards announced by Glue Up on 3 February 2021. And Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore won the Small Chamber of the Year Award.

FinnCham Hong Kong commented:

“Thank you Glue Up, we are very honored for this recognition and we will definitely keep up the great work!”

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) bagged the Covid-19 Hero Chamber of the Year Award along with SESG Sweden Singapore, a project for society by Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore won Best Community Engagement Program of the Year Award.

The award recognizes and honors individuals and chambers that have shown remarkable leadership and have built a strong culture of innovation in their organizations in the face of adversity during an extremely challenging year for the whole humankind.

LIST OF WINNERS

• Large Chamber of the Year Award – The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore

• Small Chamber of the Year Award – Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore

• International Chamber of the Year Award – Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong

• Local Chamber of the Year Award – Ayr Chamber of Commerce

• COVID-19 Hero Chamber of the Year Award – Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry

• Executive of the Year Award – Tatum Albertine, Executive Director, Myanmar American Chamber of Commerce

• Executive of the Year Award – Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei, CEO, The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore

• Rising Star of the Year Award – Adam Castillo, Governor, Myanmar American Chamber of Commerce

• Excellence in Technology & Innovation of the Year Award – The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore

• Best Virtual Event of the Year Award – The World’s First Ever Virtual Catered Crayfish Party, Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong

• Best Community Engagement Program of the Year Award – SESG Sweden Singapore, Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore