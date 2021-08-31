Malaysians in the Nordics celebrates Malaysian Independence Day 2021

Malaysians living in the Nordic countries of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland recently recorded a video dedicating the Malaysian patriotic and national song Tanggal 31 in celebrations of the 64th Merdeka Day (Malaysian Independence Day 2021) today 31 August.

According to the Malaysian Danish Business Council, the song was performed with guidance and support from the Embassy of Malaysia in Finland and the Embassy of Malaysian in Sweden.

“Special thanks to the Malaysian Ambassador to Sweden Her Excellency Datin Paduka Nur Ashikin Mohd Taib and Malaysian Ambassador to Finland His Excellency Ambassador John Samuel,” the Malaysian Danish Business Council writes.

