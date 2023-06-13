Join SwedCham on Hong Kong Legal Update webinar

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (SwedCham Hong Kong) will host a webinar on Hong Kong Legal Update on 14 June 2023 at 4 pm Hong Kong time and at 10 am in Sweden.

The webinar will explore questions like: Is Hong Kong law being replaced by PRC law? Is the Hong Kong judicial system losing its independence? Is the legal industry fleeing Hong Kong? and other questions related to the rule of law in today’s Hong Kong.

Speaker of the webinar is Kristian Odebjer, the co-founder of Odebjer Fohlin Associates​, a Swedish law firm with offices in Hong Kong and Stockholm.

If you are interested in attending the webinar, you can click here to register. Please note, a link will be sent to all registered attendees well in advance.