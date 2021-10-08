Join SwedCham HK and learn more about how a Swedish brand conquered the world

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites you to their upcoming event titled ’Breaking Barriers: How a Swedish brand conquered the world’ on 20 October.

About the event, SwedCham HK writes:

With selected clients such as Chanel, Google, and Netflix, Bolon has become a world-leading design studio fusing flooring, spaces, and experiences together.

Therefore, we are more than happy to invite you to learn more about our member company and how sustainability-focused and family-owned Swedish business has conquered the world.

Where? JEB Showroom, Quarry Bay, 9th floor

When? October 20th, 6:30 PM

Price? Free for members both in person and virtually, 150 for non-members in person, and 50 for non-members to join virtually

Join us in their showroom on October 20th at 6.30 pm to hear more about how international expansion can take form for smaller businesses and follow up with a mingle and drinks!

Sign up here