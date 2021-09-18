SwedCham Hong Kong General Manager is stepping down

On 17 September, SwedCham Hong Kong and Christian Bergenstråhle announced that Christian Bergenstråhle will step down from the position of General Manager at the end of the year.

Christian Bergenstråhle has decided to pursue other professional challenges elsewhere in the world.

“The board regrets Christian’s departure. He has done an outstanding job during his tenure with SwedCham. He launched several innovative initiatives and brought loads of passion and energy to our organization. As a result, we have seen an inflow of new members and an overall strengthening of our financial position. We would have loved to hold on to Christian for longer, but respect his decision and will wish him all the best in his future endeavors”, commented SwedCham Chairman Kristian Odebjer.

Christian Bergenstråhle said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with SwedCham. The Chamber has played a key role in the Swedish community in Hong Kong for a long time before my arrival, and I am sure it will continue to do so for years to come after my departure as well.”

SwedCham is now commencing its search for a new General Manager. If you are interested in applying for the position, please see more information here