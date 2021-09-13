Join the diallage on the MM2H Programme: 2nd Home or Go Home?

The Malaysian-Danish Business Council and the Malaysian-Swedish Business Council in cooperation with Malaysian-Finnish Business Council and partners invite you to join the virtual event titled ‘MM2H Programme: 2nd Home or Go Home?’ on 23 September.

Speaking at the event will be Andy Davison, Founder and CEO, TEG Media, and Anders Lindström, CEO, LL Consult.

Andy Davison is the founder and CEO of TEG. He started the company in 1996 with The Expat magazine. He has expanded TEG into the leading multi-channel media company for reaching English-speaking audiences interested in Malaysia.

Anders Lindstrom has 20 years experience of supporting businesses and people in Asia. He has helped numerous companies from Europe to establish in Asia and multiply their profitability. His expertise is in market analysis, value creation, and negotiations.

Find more information and sign up here