MDBC invites to Parliament briefing on New Prime Minister: End of Political Polarization

The Malaysian Danish Business Council in collaboration with Vriens & Partners and fellow European Chambers invites you to their 10th Parliament Briefing themed New Prime Minister: End of Political Polarization on 8 September.

More about the event:

We’re pleased to invite you to our 10th Parliament Briefing on 8 September 2021 at 9 am – Themed New Prime Minister: End of Political Polarization.

Vriens & Partners Country Manager Nazhif Yusoff and Senior Director Shazwan Mustafa Kamal will share the latest developments of the 9th Prime Minister’s ‘Malaysian Family’ approach to persevere harmony of the people and to revive the economy of the country.

Vriens & Partners is Southeast Asia’s leading government affairs consultancy, with 80 staff and 30 advisors across 8 offices in capitals around the region. They deliver nuanced and effective government affairs strategies built on trusted relationships with the highest levels of government, and with stakeholders along the entire policymaking chain.

Seats are limited so find more information and sign up here