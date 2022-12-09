China / Community news / Finland

Join Traditional Finnish Christmas Party

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Finnish Business Council of Beijing is to organize a “Traditional Finnish Christmas Party” on 16 December 2022 at Restaurant Moi, Beijing, China.

The buffet meal will feature several well-known Finnish dishes such as Cold Smoked salmon & fish roe on Belgian endive, Warm Smoked Salmon with Hollandaise Sauce, Christmas Ham with Apple-Mustard Sauce, and desserts like Christmas Rice-porridge.

Plus, Moi’s special made mulled wine will also be served.

Both FinnCham members and non-members are welcome to attend.

For attending and more information on ticket fees, please check here.

