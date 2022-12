The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of Vietnam (NordCham) is to organize “Nordic Happy Hour: Christmas Edition” on 7 December 2022 from 6 PM to 8 PM at CTY Kitchen & Bar in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The event is sponsored by LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam.

The ticket fees are VND 200,000 for members and VND 300,000 for non-members.

For any inquiries, please contact communications@nordchamvietnam.com