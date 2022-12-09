NordCham Philippines to organize Tri-Part event

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines is to organize a tri-part event which includes the Annual General Meeting, the Outlook 2023, and 10th year Anniversary Cocktails on 30 January 2023 at IKEA Pasay City, Manila, the Philippines.

The ticket fees are varied between members and non-members.

Plus, more detail on the program will be provided later.

Please note that the event is open for sponsorship. Any interested parties to book their sponsorship can send an email to maan.yu@nordcham.com.ph

For more information, check here.