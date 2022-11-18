Business in Asia / Denmark / Singapore

Learn about employee experience and culture with DABS and CEO of Human Inc.

In today’s war for talent the only way to attract, retain and build great talent to deliver value is through employee experience. Image: DABS Singapore

DABS Singapore has announced to host, Employee Experience (EX) and Culture, on 23 November. During the talk attendees will learn about the importance of designing and delivering employee experience and culture that enables business transformation.

Christoffer Erichsen, Founding Partner and CEO of Human Inc, an innovation house on a mission to help companies win through innovation, culture and future skills, will be the key note speaker.

Christoffer will bring a Scandinavian approach to human-centered innovation as he has powered 100+ global brands to drive sustainable business model innovation, launced 200+ new products and services and certified more than 25,000 design thinkers and agile leaders.

In Asia, he has worked with companies like HSBC, Singapore Airlines, FedEx, Coke, Petronas, Manulife and Dell helping their leaders adopt new ways of working that drive customer-centric growth and organisational agility.

