Finland / General news / Indonesia / Laos / Malaysia / Philippines / Singapore

Join International Bazaar 2022 in Manila

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The International Bazaar Foundation, Inc. (IBF) is to organize the “International Bazaar 2022” on Sunday, 20 November 2022 from 9 AM to 7 PM at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, the Philippines.

With the theme, “Where the World Comes to Shop,” participating countries this year include Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Cambodia, China, Colombia, European Union, Finland, France, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Peru, Portugal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Arab Estimates, and Uruguay.

This event is held in cooperation with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Diplomatic and Consular Corps of the Philippines, and Spouses of the Heads of Mission (SHOM).

Related posts:

Finalists revealed for tomorrows Nordic Awards Night Expand your connection in EABC 2nd Joint European Networking Cocktail Join EuroCham Myanmar Autumn Gathering Join European Languages Cafe 2022

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *