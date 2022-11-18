Join International Bazaar 2022 in Manila

The International Bazaar Foundation, Inc. (IBF) is to organize the “International Bazaar 2022” on Sunday, 20 November 2022 from 9 AM to 7 PM at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, the Philippines.

With the theme, “Where the World Comes to Shop,” participating countries this year include Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Cambodia, China, Colombia, European Union, Finland, France, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Peru, Portugal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Arab Estimates, and Uruguay.

This event is held in cooperation with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Diplomatic and Consular Corps of the Philippines, and Spouses of the Heads of Mission (SHOM).