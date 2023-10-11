Community news / Denmark / Singapore

Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Danish Business Association in Singapore

The Danish Business Association Singapore (DABS) invites you to join in the celebration of its 40th Anniversary at “DABS Annual Gala Dinner: Under the Stars.” The dinner will be held on Saturday, 4 November 2023 at Sofitel Resort & Spa in Sentosa, Singapore.

The party is planned to serve all members and non-members with a feast of main Danish dishes and Carlsberg beer and fine wine. Additionally, there will be a Live DJ, photo booth, and opportunities for you to connect with each other.

The event’s dress code is “Elegant Evening Wear with a Starry Twist.” For anyone wanting to join the event, you can register and save your seat now as the deadline is on 22 October 2023.

