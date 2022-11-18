Community news / Denmark / Singapore

Cheer for Denmark when playing Tunisia in the World Cup 2022 at the Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Cheer for Denmark on Tuesday 22 November with a cold beer in one hand and a hotdog in the other. Image: Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore

The Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore invites you to Denmark’s first match in the World Cup 2022 against Tunisia on Tuesday 22 November at 21.00 pm.

Before everybody take their seats in front of the big screen, Danes Worldwide will provide information, hotdogs and an open bar. Further, visitors will have the opportunity of shooting a table soccer tournament in Media Track Arena.

The event is sponsored by DJØF and registrations are kindly required as seats are limited.

For registration contact: office@churchsg.dk

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DanishSeamensChurchSingapore

